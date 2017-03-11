perception, conception

words, to reveal hidden secrets and
musings that shuffle around in your mind
remain abstract to the person before you
absorbing your words
they can never know and experience them exactly
the way you do –
we can only overlap the
common denominators of our memories,
emotions, and desires in order to give form
to words and ideas from which everything
we perceive or conceive will be born
doesn’t it haunt you, to know everything we know
can only grow and continue as far as the words
that you know?
_____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: abstract
