perception, conception

words, to reveal hidden secrets and
musings that shuffle around in your mind

remain abstract to the person before you
absorbing your words

they can never know and experience them exactly
the way you do –

we can only overlap the
common denominators of our memories,
emotions, and desires in order to give form
to words and ideas from which everything
we perceive or conceive will be born

doesn’t it haunt you, to know everything we know
can only grow and continue as far as the words
that you know?

_____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: abstract

Advertisements

One thought on “perception, conception

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s