perception, conception

words, to reveal hidden secrets and

musings that shuffle around in your mind

remain abstract to the person before you

absorbing your words

they can never know and experience them exactly

the way you do –

we can only overlap the

common denominators of our memories,

emotions, and desires in order to give form

to words and ideas from which everything

we perceive or conceive will be born

doesn’t it haunt you, to know everything we know

can only grow and continue as far as the words

that you know?

_____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: abstract

