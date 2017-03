why does it happen

this coming and going

of a line i sometimes yearn to cross

yet i know if i step over it

i will have lost something

that will forever remain unknown (it seems)

unless it is shown to me

once i have grown brave enough (i do in my dreams)

to bring my feet to the other side

of the line, venturing out and into

something more, and in their eyes

something a little less divine

