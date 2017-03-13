good and bad air

carry it all into the air
let the words float off your tongue
and hang right there –
on the edge of the smoke curling
and snaking around the room
just don’t let it inside your lungs
or the perfume she wears
will slide like a poison, settling
into your blood, leaving
your words and heart stuck
in the mud at the bottom of
a beer bottle someone left
under their seat after
they walked away, because the
heat pressed in a little too close
for comfort, so they ran –
taking it all out of there –
hoping some fresh air
will clear it all away

