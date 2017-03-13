good and bad air

carry it all into the air

let the words float off your tongue

and hang right there –

on the edge of the smoke curling

and snaking around the room

just don’t let it inside your lungs

or the perfume she wears

will slide like a poison, settling

into your blood, leaving

your words and heart stuck

in the mud at the bottom of

a beer bottle someone left

under their seat after

they walked away, because the

heat pressed in a little too close

for comfort, so they ran –

taking it all out of there –

hoping some fresh air

will clear it all away

