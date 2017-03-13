listless minds

your fingers tap
across the table,
murmuring about
the unrest pacing
back and forth
within your head
you aren’t able to
quiet what is being
said on a loop
over and over
it streams
here it comes again,
tapping with your foot –
shaking of the knee –
clenching of the jaw –
your body is chattering
trying to let it all out
yet not saying
anything at all

____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: murmuration

listless minds

