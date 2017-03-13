listless minds

your fingers tap

across the table,

murmuring about

the unrest pacing

back and forth

within your head

you aren’t able to

quiet what is being

said on a loop

over and over

it streams

here it comes again,

tapping with your foot –

shaking of the knee –

clenching of the jaw –

your body is chattering

trying to let it all out

yet not saying

anything at all

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: murmuration

