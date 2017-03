the spoon twists those sweet sugars

into a splendid, caffeinated remedy

that will pin my eyes open

and push away sleep with shaky hands

leaving black bands playing horseshoe

around my eyes,

their baggage, oh the things they’ve

seen, before i tuned out the world

and found myself immersed in

the coffee in front of me

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: immerse

