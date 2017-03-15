all the stars are just cigarettes
that have been put out – they were
made from the dust of some divinity’s
ashtray – after he dragged smoke
into his lungs and hung up
his universe between the legs of a
thousand suns
Daily poetry and art from Brianna Dawn.
2 thoughts on “sun legs”
Loved this poem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person