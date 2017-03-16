former you

memories

embarrassing
vulnerable, terrible

burn our brains
creating scars
in which the hands of
time drive strange little
cars

stopping at red lights

you know those red lights

those times when we’ve settled down at
night, ready to bury our eyes into
the dream world to sleep off
the day we fought off

yet those memories redrew themselves
with the snap of their fingers
on that midnight canvas,
the ceiling we count sheep on

startling us
maybe even giving us a fright

leaving us cold
shameful, or anxious

as those memories brew
uncomfortable feelings
of a former you

