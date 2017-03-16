memories
embarrassing
vulnerable, terrible
burn our brains
creating scars
in which the hands of
time drive strange little
cars
stopping at red lights
you know those red lights
those times when we’ve settled down at
night, ready to bury our eyes into
the dream world to sleep off
the day we fought off
yet those memories redrew themselves
with the snap of their fingers
on that midnight canvas,
the ceiling we count sheep on
startling us
maybe even giving us a fright
leaving us cold
shameful, or anxious
as those memories brew
uncomfortable feelings
of a former you
2 thoughts on “former you”
This was different. An interesting style and a good read!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person