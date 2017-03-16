memories

embarrassing

vulnerable, terrible

burn our brains

creating scars

in which the hands of

time drive strange little

cars

stopping at red lights

you know those red lights

those times when we’ve settled down at

night, ready to bury our eyes into

the dream world to sleep off

the day we fought off

yet those memories redrew themselves

with the snap of their fingers

on that midnight canvas,

the ceiling we count sheep on

startling us

maybe even giving us a fright

leaving us cold

shameful, or anxious

as those memories brew

uncomfortable feelings

of a former you

