i paused, reflecting

on the steps i’ve been neglecting

to push harder, move closer

rise higher – i’ve been forgetting

that my mind is often

a crafty liar, making me see with

eyes that leave me feeling

raw and hollow

as i look in the mirror at

that slice of reality

staring back at me, and it wonders

what’s going on inside her?

because i’m not even sure

if i’ll ever fully know how to heal

those shadows that sleep restlessly

in my shaking hands and bones

Advertisements