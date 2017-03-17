microscopes & mountain hills

it glares at me from the corner,
that bitter little shadow
when i stare at him, he grows
when i turn my back to him,
he doesn’t slow his walk
talking in my ear –
my heart stops, mind drops its rationality,
fears and insecurities stalking my
waking hours and planting poisonous
flowers to keep me restless in my sleep
and when i smile, it feels uncomfortable
like nailfiles dragging their bodies
across chalkboards under stale
fluorescent lights, how can something
so small render me paralyzed
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: massive
