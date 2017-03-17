microscopes & mountain hills

it glares at me from the corner,

that bitter little shadow

when i stare at him, he grows

when i turn my back to him,

he doesn’t slow his walk

talking in my ear –

my heart stops, mind drops its rationality,

fears and insecurities stalking my

waking hours and planting poisonous

flowers to keep me restless in my sleep

and when i smile, it feels uncomfortable

like nailfiles dragging their bodies

across chalkboards under stale

fluorescent lights, how can something

so small render me paralyzed

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: massive

