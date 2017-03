you seek gold, but i’d be lucky

if you noticed how much i

treasure you, thinking that you

walk the same clouds of silver lining

that the divine rest their arms around

i’d hope in time, you’d realize

and come around – give me just a little

touch, making my blood

burn dizzily, bleeding a deep soft wine

heating my cheeks, leaving me weak

in the joints and bones

quit roaming around in someone else’s streets

and make my heart your home

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: luck

