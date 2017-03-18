mending threads

if i raked my eyes across some words

relearning and re-twisting the roots of my brain

around familiar feelings and thoughts stretched

and painted across a canvas in a different language …

maybe i could unravel the attached baggage weighing

down my mind – i could unwind all the knotted up

strings and focus on how to convey beautiful

things – how to draw myself closer

to others …

people don’t bother to realize

with a pen stroke or a new language spoken,

we materialize within our hearts the vulnerability

of humanity instead of seeing them in

broken down, stereotypical parts …

take them out of the garage of your head

they don’t belong in there, learning some more words

in their words, will open up the floor beneath your

feet, revealing a deeper connection and brighter light

caring for their existence – your own humanity will take flight

