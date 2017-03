in the grand scheme of things,

i wonder if other civilizations across the galaxy giggle

at our feeble attempts to conquer tiny grains of dust

when we take a piece of fabric and a stick, make a flag

and thrust it into the ground with some sort of mighty

satisfaction – our leaps for mankind are merely just a tiny

fraction of a bigger plot that unfolds across the

universe’s belly and hands

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: conquer

