those shadows attempted

to slither out of my eyes and mouth

to cloud my face, wither away the tiny

suns that would high five my eyes

with happiness

but those dark things couldn’t

survive against the shining light

that threaded my eyes with

silver lines, connecting my

vision to newer, bolder heights

that stare down the spines

of those dark things,

making their hair raise on end

as they bend their backs

to take flight

Advertisements