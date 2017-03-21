some people wear

labels like bandages

and people ask

whats wrong?

did something bad happen?

are you hurt?



the questions scrape at the

knee caps and elbows of their

minds –

i have realized it is better to rip the bandages

off, pieces of tape just don’t belong –

covering up the vulnerable places,

shutting them up inside so they

never see a sun without being filtered

through some sort of lens …

if i don’t remove them, i won’t be able

to mend myself or grow

beyond a scale or measure of words

that present the world as a box of

pain to fit comfortably within

i won’t grow strong enough and bold enough to

accept a life that transcends those

limitations, and i’ll find myself resenting

the labels i taped to myself

that hurt instead of healed me

more in the end

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: label

