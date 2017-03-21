some people wear
labels like bandages
and people ask
whats wrong?
did something bad happen?
are you hurt?
the questions scrape at the
knee caps and elbows of their
minds –
i have realized it is better to rip the bandages
off, pieces of tape just don’t belong –
covering up the vulnerable places,
shutting them up inside so they
never see a sun without being filtered
through some sort of lens …
if i don’t remove them, i won’t be able
to mend myself or grow
beyond a scale or measure of words
that present the world as a box of
pain to fit comfortably within
i won’t grow strong enough and bold enough to
accept a life that transcends those
limitations, and i’ll find myself resenting
the labels i taped to myself
that hurt instead of healed me
more in the end
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: label