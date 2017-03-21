bandages

some people wear
labels like bandages
and people ask

whats wrong?
did something bad happen?
are you hurt?

the questions scrape at the
knee caps and elbows of their
minds –

i have realized it is better to rip the bandages
off, pieces of tape just don’t belong –
covering up the vulnerable places,
shutting them up inside so they
never see a sun without being filtered
through some sort of lens …

if i don’t remove them, i won’t be able
to mend myself or grow
beyond a scale or measure of words
that present the world as a box of
pain to fit comfortably within
i won’t grow strong enough and bold enough to
accept a life that transcends those
limitations, and i’ll find myself resenting
the labels i taped to myself
that hurt instead of healed me
more in the end
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: label

