Reflections 2015: Digging outwards to go in.

I grabbed a shovel to dig a hole
Filling the air with soil and old
Leaves as I threw them up in the air
Behind me and I could smell the rain
And feel it scratching and sticking to my hair –
Foggy glasses dripping drops of water
Looking like pale and milky curled back yogurt tops – Stopping –
“this is far enough”
I said as I
Tapped at the snapped roots with the edges of my boots
Glasses slipping to the tip of my nose as I
Run the rake over the leaves to hide
The hole I just buried and buried — and buried so deep
I don’t want to see it any more than the others who continue
Looking for something to uproot from my core
To elevate themselves with condescending satisfaction
While leaving my mind torn and courage unborn
My fingers are worn and sore from the shovels and rakes
I take with me every day and every night and every afternoon
You say it’s never too late to be who I am
However, I still think it’s too soon for me
____
