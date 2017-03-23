Reflections 2015: Digging outwards to go in.

I grabbed a shovel to dig a hole

Filling the air with soil and old

Leaves as I threw them up in the air

Behind me and I could smell the rain

And feel it scratching and sticking to my hair –

Foggy glasses dripping drops of water

Looking like pale and milky curled back yogurt tops – Stopping –

“this is far enough”

I said as I

Tapped at the snapped roots with the edges of my boots

Glasses slipping to the tip of my nose as I

Run the rake over the leaves to hide

The hole I just buried and buried — and buried so deep

I don’t want to see it any more than the others who continue

Looking for something to uproot from my core

To elevate themselves with condescending satisfaction

While leaving my mind torn and courage unborn

My fingers are worn and sore from the shovels and rakes

I take with me every day and every night and every afternoon

You say it’s never too late to be who I am

However, I still think it’s too soon for me