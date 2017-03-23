Reflections 2015: The Face Of Pluto

The planetary deviant has many caves from which

Shadows cannot escape.

They want to call them

Whales or Hearts

Random shapes their minds create to

Rationalize what they see as the planet surfaces from

The deep unknown and strange

Like the Titanic creeping

Across the frame of a camera lens.

People gasping, filling with

Nostalgia for tales about lost love and hidden necklaces

How do they see me

As I emerge from the quiet little box I call an

Apartment

Am I a lost little planet rejected from the solar system

Are they trying to discern the shape of my character?

Can they see my heart?

Or am I a wrecked vessel in the depths of some oceanic hole?

With too much weight upon me – no one risks to dive in to take hold

Of the steering wheel and navigate me back to safety from the belt of fog

Because to you I have no valuables worth uncovering

Because to me sitting still and guarded is my only way for recovering

And keeping sight of the little light in the darkness of it all

____

