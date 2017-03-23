Reflections 2015: The Face Of Pluto

The planetary deviant has many caves from which
Shadows cannot escape.
They want to call them
Whales or Hearts
Random shapes their minds create to
Rationalize what they see as the planet surfaces from
The deep unknown and strange
Like the Titanic creeping
Across the frame of a camera lens.
People gasping, filling with
Nostalgia for tales about lost love and hidden necklaces
How do they see me
As I emerge from the quiet little box I call an
Apartment
Am I a lost little planet rejected from the solar system
Are they trying to discern the shape of my character?
Can they see my heart?
Or am I a wrecked vessel in the depths of some oceanic hole?
With too much weight upon me – no one risks to dive in to take hold
Of the steering wheel and navigate me back to safety from the belt of fog
Because to you I have no valuables worth uncovering
Because to me sitting still and guarded is my only way for recovering
And keeping sight of the little light in the darkness of it all
____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.