Reflections 2015: Mice

251-A.

She stared furiously across the lane through dusty windowpanes.

252-B.

Banging at the door, knob rattling,

Neighbors coming for “good news” and tattling —

Squeaking little lies,

They nibbled at their crackers and cheese

Teacups perched on dainty plates,

Questionable cordiality with a soured glint in their eyes —

Smug smirks left dirty remarks dribbling down the chins

Of grannies carrying their knitting gear, cookies, and canes.

Grimacing, she pulled the curtain close to begin

making a pot of tea to fill those gossip-thirsty grins.