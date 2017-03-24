Reflections 2015: Mice

251-A.
She stared furiously across the lane through dusty windowpanes.
252-B.
Banging at the door, knob rattling,
Neighbors coming for “good news” and tattling —
Squeaking little lies,
They nibbled at their crackers and cheese
Teacups perched on dainty plates,
Questionable cordiality with a soured glint in their eyes —
Smug smirks left dirty remarks dribbling down the chins
Of grannies carrying their knitting gear, cookies, and canes.
251-A.
Grimacing, she pulled the curtain close to begin
making a pot of tea to fill those gossip-thirsty grins.
____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.