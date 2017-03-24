Reflections 2015: Postcards and Little Letters

Corners of postcards pricked at his fingertips

As his raspy sigh of sorrow escaped into the locks

Of his daughter’s hair, draped up in fish braids

His memories – her practicing scales on the piano

And singing soprano in a soft warm voice

Welled up inside, upwards and upwards

Until waves caught the ocean blue in his eyes

Reflecting her silhouette huddled over a bench

Quietly completing a word search and drinking

Sweet tea, she made it just like her mother

Blinking, holding out the postcards, he said a few words,

It took him some time to find them, the tiny little letters

Crumpled together in a string of love and other things

Written in sloppy scratch with a pencil, hardly eloquent

But touched with the gentle ardency that graces hearts

Sweeping peace across the souls of those falling apart.