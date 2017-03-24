Reflections 2015: Postcards and Little Letters

Corners of postcards pricked at his fingertips
As his raspy sigh of sorrow escaped into the locks
Of his daughter’s hair, draped up in fish braids
His memories – her practicing scales on the piano
And singing soprano in a soft warm voice
Welled up inside, upwards and upwards
Until waves caught the ocean blue in his eyes
Reflecting her silhouette huddled over a bench
Quietly completing a word search and drinking
Sweet tea, she made it just like her mother
Blinking, holding out the postcards, he said a few words,
It took him some time to find them, the tiny little letters
Crumpled together in a string of love and other things
Written in sloppy scratch with a pencil, hardly eloquent
But touched with the gentle ardency that graces hearts
Sweeping peace across the souls of those falling apart.
____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.