Reflections 2015: Pearls and Hearts on Sleeves

She wore a sweater with hearts on the sleeves

She wore it long, down to her knees

Boots and knee-high socks and tights

To keep her warm and hidden during her nightly walks

She talked to herself continuously in her mind

Running over the history she swore she left behind

Her eyes lie and look

Down to her shoelaces too much

Her tongue was tied

She was too caught up and often let down

By friends who forgot her

By the anxiety that drowns

And washes away the seashells and pearls out to sea

Some nights she couldn’t stand to be herself

She just couldn’t stand “to be”