Reflections 2015: Pearls and Hearts on Sleeves

She wore a sweater with hearts on the sleeves
She wore it long, down to her knees
Boots and knee-high socks and tights
To keep her warm and hidden during her nightly walks
She talked to herself continuously in her mind
Running over the history she swore she left behind
Her eyes lie and look
Down to her shoelaces too much
Her tongue was tied
She was too caught up and often let down
By friends who forgot her
By the anxiety that drowns
And washes away the seashells and pearls out to sea
Some nights she couldn’t stand to be herself
She just couldn’t stand “to be”
____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.