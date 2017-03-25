Reflections 2015: The Sun Studies on Mondays

The Sun rises up ready for Biology –
The brightest pupil of them all

With a bright yellow highlighter
He carves lines along the trees and grass

And when the lecture comes to a lull
And the professor begins to doze

The Sun doodles clouds and birds
Rainbows with some rain drops
And a little moon, earth, and stars with them, too

____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

