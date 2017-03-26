Reflections 2015: Jerry Springer cats at 3AM

Every damn night

Or early morning I should say

As I am finally diving into the depths of sleep

The cats come rumbling across the neighbors’ rooftops

Sounding like a Maury Povich or

Jerry Springer or

Sally Jesse Raphael show

Brought right to my balcony

The hoots and calls of rejected lovers

Yelling in triumph and justification

For not having to take any responsibility at all

In the troubles they bring on to others

Like me losing my sleep

Get off my welcome mat with your hissy fits

They scream and paw their way down the staircases

And growl vulgarities at one another and drunk men

Making their ways home after a long night of

Social drinking with co-workers

And I just want to go to sleep