Reflections 2015: Train Teeth

The carcass of the train
Station whined and rattled in the wind
That hungrily fed on the platforms
The station’s mouth opened wide
Using its tracks to taste and
Push the train along its course
I stand inside
The PA system a blurry noise in the background
Mamonaku, Takifudou desu. Odeguchi wa hidarigawa desu.*
It’s 9:34PM and I’m almost home.
Note: *Japanese: “We will soon arrive to Takifudou station. The exit is to the left.”
