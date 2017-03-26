Reflections 2015: Train Teeth

The carcass of the train

Station whined and rattled in the wind

That hungrily fed on the platforms

The station’s mouth opened wide

Using its tracks to taste and

Push the train along its course

I stand inside

The PA system a blurry noise in the background

Mamonaku, Takifudou desu. Odeguchi wa hidarigawa desu.*

It’s 9:34PM and I’m almost home.

__

Note: *Japanese: “We will soon arrive to Takifudou station. The exit is to the left.”