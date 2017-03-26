Reflections 2015: Train Teeth

The carcass of the train
Station whined and rattled in the wind

That hungrily fed on the platforms
The station’s mouth opened wide

Using its tracks to taste and
Push the train along its course

I stand inside
The PA system a blurry noise in the background

Mamonaku, Takifudou desu. Odeguchi wa hidarigawa desu.*

It’s 9:34PM and I’m almost home.

__
Note: *Japanese: “We will soon arrive to Takifudou station. The exit is to the left.”

____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s