Reflections 2015: Keys and broken zippers

One evening as the sun burned orange through the polluted atmosphere

And night absorbed the last of the stretched out shadows of pedestrians and telephone poles

A rush of wind met my face just as my body let out a weak breath

Touching my forehead to my door for a few moments before

Making the effort to dig for my keys

At the bottom of my bag overloaded with too many books and broken zippers

I stepped into my apartment, pulled open my bag,

and dropped everything everywhere

I wanted to do the exact same thing to myself.

I wanted to take everything from inside

Of me and put it inside of something else.

So that I may take a few moments to breathe before making any

Effort to dig for what I need

I didn’t want to feel overloaded anymore.

Or like my mouth and eyes and ears were just broken

Zippers that couldn’t contain and maintain

Thoughts, images, and opinions inside and outside of me