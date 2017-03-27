Reflections 2015: Like a John Hughes Road-Trippin’ Machine

Sometimes I want to ride in the back of a
Junky jeep on a country highway
Going 80mph
Blaring Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer” while
Throwing my fists up in the air,
Power-pumping like John Bender
Punching the blue sky filled with
Bunny rabbit and turtle-shaped clouds
Yelling “FUCK YEAH” while shooting the middle fingers
On both hands — such a rebel,
Principal Vernon’s worst nightmare
“Don’t mess with the bull, young man – you’ll get the –”
Car horns barking
As we launched ourselves onto the freeway
Let loose on the streets to road-trip the
Fuck out of the southern states
____
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.