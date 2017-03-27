Reflections 2015: Like a John Hughes Road-Trippin’ Machine

Sometimes I want to ride in the back of a

Junky jeep on a country highway

Going 80mph

Blaring Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer” while

Throwing my fists up in the air,

Power-pumping like John Bender

Punching the blue sky filled with

Bunny rabbit and turtle-shaped clouds

Yelling “FUCK YEAH” while shooting the middle fingers

On both hands — such a rebel,

Principal Vernon’s worst nightmare

“Don’t mess with the bull, young man – you’ll get the –”

Car horns barking

As we launched ourselves onto the freeway

Let loose on the streets to road-trip the

Fuck out of the southern states