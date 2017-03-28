Reflections 2015: Alice and the Human Cheshire

The wind bent the tree branches

Criss-crossing them and their larger fingers

Denting the joints creating a staircase into a tree canopy jungle

Alice climbed them to follow lantern lights glowing a cheap chalky sky blue

Blinking and winking in her face, each flash an x-ray revealing a bony gentle grimace

Of a shrunken beast hiding in the remains of an owl’s nest

Come with me to the fox’s den in the canopy,

She tossed up the request in a frantic whisper

Fearing walking the jungle without a guardian

The shadow of the beast met her eyes before his actual form

Moved onto the drooping tree branches

Pulling tree limbs with leaves up to cover his face

He was slowly wringing out the uncertainty

Of the possibilities that floated before him —

… There’s a trail just over there,

He motioned in the air with his claws to a place below —

But we’re required to trespass in a tunnel,

The beast said, with a note of speculation in his voice

Yes, let’s go through the tunnel and avoid the canopy at all costs

I haven’t been to the tunnel in a century because when I came here I lost my purpose

But Alice did not want to go too deep into the earth

She had already been somewhere like it

The tunnel ran too close to the core of a dark, silent, shivering place

She felt too vulnerable and turned away

Hoisting herself up another branch toward the canopy

The beast pleaded,

Do not go up there, it is far more dangerous

Struggling to hold all of your weight with your wrists

Instead of balancing your weight with your feet –

And the gravity would kill you if you were to let go and leap from the canopy

To escape all of those things and those vain expectations,

Those breathing creatures climbing up every ladder

And staircase and tree limb and branch and net and rope they find

Just so they feel the satisfaction of being above all the others

Who choose to reside and continue their lives in lonely little tunnels

But she was already gone

Alice looked behind, the beast noticeably smaller

Retreating into his nest