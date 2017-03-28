I took a marker
Dripping wet with black ink
Pressed it to the meeting point of my collar bones
And drew a line as straight as I could downward
I think
And then sadly declared:
The “right” side for boys
The “other” side for girls
Please sit on the proper side
So you won’t toy with my mind and confuse me any further
About where to draw the line
And who I must call a lover
And why I should even bother
With trying to figure it out
When it’s not the business of others
My love isn’t contained by lines
Drafted by markers or pens or ink on papers or bodies
If there were some box or closet to shove love in
It would hardly be worth the time
Or anything at all to anybody
So allow me to take this eraser and
Soap and undo these crawling lines
Undraw myself and un-begin the end
Of myself pretending to be completely “right”
When to be completely honest
The “other” side is just as true for me
Regardless of your views and
What you refuse to see
I won’t be realigned.
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.