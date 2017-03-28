I took a marker

Dripping wet with black ink

Pressed it to the meeting point of my collar bones

And drew a line as straight as I could downward

I think

And then sadly declared:

The “right” side for boys

The “other” side for girls

Please sit on the proper side

So you won’t toy with my mind and confuse me any further

About where to draw the line

And who I must call a lover

And why I should even bother

With trying to figure it out

When it’s not the business of others

My love isn’t contained by lines

Drafted by markers or pens or ink on papers or bodies

If there were some box or closet to shove love in

It would hardly be worth the time

Or anything at all to anybody

So allow me to take this eraser and

Soap and undo these crawling lines

Undraw myself and un-begin the end

Of myself pretending to be completely “right”

When to be completely honest

The “other” side is just as true for me

Regardless of your views and

What you refuse to see

I won’t be realigned.