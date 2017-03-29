Reflections 2015: Guthrie and Dylan

In late December, I’d walk a few minutes down the street and then turn down 1961 Avenue Dylan would be standing at the corner with a worn map and leather bag, looking solemn and lost

We would sit on the corner and he would drag a harmonica out of his coat pocket —

I would attempt some notes but they’d hit the

Hard, cold, dirty snow sloppily napping in the street gutters

The guitar chords sounded flat in the winter air,

Picking notes nothing more than weak imitations of the emotional clanging in our veins and vessels

Slowly turning to bloody frost beneath our skin and hair

After a while we would talk about his visit with Guthrie

But we couldn’t use words to talk

Just avoidant body language, twisting our eye contact away from one another

Because when our eyes would meet – the sadness would press in and

Grab our throats in a chokehold

Clearing our throats to push it back into the corner of our mind

Instead, we would just absentmindedly hum his songs

While clutching paper cups of hot coffee

Before walking down the avenue to 1962