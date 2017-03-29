Reflections 2015: Zombie fingers holding sunken ships

It’s eleven past three in the morning

And all I hear is the impatient rapping of rain on my windows and balcony

The heavy continuous exhale of my air conditioner

Tapping of my keys as I scoop another poem from my skull

In the cinema of my mind I am now at the shoreline

Sloppily trudging across the sand

Wind slapping me in the face as my hair punches back

On the quest to find a ship I heard about it in fairytales

It’s almost completely submerged in water

The stern peaking out like a crocodile

Spying from the middle of a swamp

Water tonguing the rusting exterior

Seaweed like zombie fingers crawling up the sides

Holding the ship’s face in a grimy embrace

I tasted blood in my mouth

From biting my lips in anticipation

As my mind reeled and spun – a full-blown entertainment system

Projecting on the back of my eyeballs

Imagined story lines and plot twists of what had really happened

To the sunken ship