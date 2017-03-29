Reflections 2015: Zombie fingers holding sunken ships

It’s eleven past three in the morning
And all I hear is the impatient rapping of rain on my windows and balcony
The heavy continuous exhale of my air conditioner
Tapping of my keys as I scoop another poem from my skull
In the cinema of my mind I am now at the shoreline
Sloppily trudging across the sand
Wind slapping me in the face as my hair punches back
On the quest to find a ship I heard about it in fairytales
It’s almost completely submerged in water
The stern peaking out like a crocodile
Spying from the middle of a swamp
Water tonguing the rusting exterior
Seaweed like zombie fingers crawling up the sides
Holding the ship’s face in a grimy embrace
I tasted blood in my mouth
From biting my lips in anticipation
As my mind reeled and spun – a full-blown entertainment system
Projecting on the back of my eyeballs
Imagined story lines and plot twists of what had really happened
To the sunken ship
