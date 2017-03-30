Reflections 2015: I worry about the radio

Sometimes the reaper taps his fingertips across my skull with one hand

While squeezing my shoulder with the other

I grow numb

And I have to quickly switch off the radio

Or take my music playlists off shuffle

Because I worry about the element of surprise from radio stations

Like 30 or 40 years from now, when my parents are no longer here

What if they start to play a Bon Jovi song like “Living on a Prayer”

And then I explode into tears? It will emotionally be too much for me

It’s already too much for me now

When I hear a song by Bob Dylan or Joan Baez or Odetta

I think of my Pawpaw and how since March he’s no longer around

I can’t really say I’m confident in the acceptance of death at the end of the line

And music occasionally sparks my anxiety when I find myself contemplating those things More and more often with the gradual passage of time