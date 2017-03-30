Reflections 2015: I worry about the radio

Sometimes the reaper taps his fingertips across my skull with one hand
While squeezing my shoulder with the other
I grow numb
And I have to quickly switch off the radio
Or take my music playlists off shuffle
Because I worry about the element of surprise from radio stations
Like 30 or 40 years from now, when my parents are no longer here
What if they start to play a Bon Jovi song like “Living on a Prayer”
And then I explode into tears? It will emotionally be too much for me
It’s already too much for me now
When I hear a song by Bob Dylan or Joan Baez or Odetta
I think of my Pawpaw and how since March he’s no longer around
I can’t really say I’m confident in the acceptance of death at the end of the line
And music occasionally sparks my anxiety when I find myself contemplating those things More and more often with the gradual passage of time
