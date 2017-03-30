Reflections 2015: Macabre Cinema

Black and white images stain my face a

Ghoulish gray, I’m morphing into an Edvard Munch painting —

A macabre masterpiece, my horrified reaction reaches

Across my disgusted expression dimmed by the low lights

The color in my cheeks evaporate at the sight of the mangled

Corpse on the screen, this cinematography is skinning me alive

I’ve lost all faith in humanity as the girl screams and tries to

Hide in the shower from the vampire-slasher-demon-rejected lover on crack

But slips and falls and cries as the background music

Intensifies her mediocre death scene — what kind of mindset were these writers in

To illustrate such sickening psychological sights that lead others to fear for their fates After they leave the movies and are alone in the dark after their dates

In the shower as I shampoo my hair, do I dare to close my eyes,

For fear of opening them and there in the drain is a fanged killer with menacing eyes

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

Advertisements