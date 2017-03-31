Reflections 2015: Little Astronaut

Are we going to the moon?

The little boy asked bouncing around in the seat in front of me

Rattling with noisy energy and excitement as his mother

Tossed his carryon in the compartment and then pushed her purse

Under the seat with her ankle

No but you better sit down we’re about to take off soon!

Going to where?

He continued to question looking around and then out the window —

The men have alien capsules!

Pointing down to the cargo containers being wheeled aboard

His mother rolled her eyes and sighed while dragging out a catalog

To browse expensive luxury items she would never buy

The boy puffed his cheeks out and turned away from his mother

Pushing his little nose against the tiny plane window

Lip quivering, I was afraid he was about to cry

Shut the window, it’s too bright outside — she said,

Reaching over to push the cover down, only to make her son frown

Shyly, but a little loudly I pitched my voice over the seat and asked —

Are you ready to go to the moon, Mr. Astronaut?

He peaked over with a grin and a pair of sad eyes, said

But my mom says I’m not going there.

I asked him —

But do you really, really want to?

Yes, it’s my dream, I want to go —

I replied —

Then there is no one stopping you! I’m a time traveler you see

I’ve been in your shoes — and maybe in about 20 years you’ll arrive

Taking your first steps on the moon

Or even Mars, I said with excited stars in my eyes

His eyes widening in wonder

The mother looked over at me wondering what kind of person I

Am and why I would even bother with this kind of conversation

But as a teacher, as a child at heart, I will always accept an invitation

To inspire children to travel far and to hold their dreams up high

So that maybe in the future when they overhear another cry,

Worrying their dreams are disappearing, They’ll

Remember their dreams, their goals, and wishes

Paying hope forward to the next stargazer in line to stand on the moon

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

