Reflections 2015: Mercury and Benatar

When I was six years old I was

Already deeply pretentious about my music

Disappointed that my sing-a-long Disney VHS tapes

Didn’t have any sing-a-longs with Freddie Mercury or Pat Benatar

Who cares about Pinocchio when there was “Seven Seas of Rhye”

Why would I sing to Snow White when there was “Shadows of the Night”

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

