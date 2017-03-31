Reflections 2015: Mercury and Benatar

When I was six years old I was
Already deeply pretentious about my music
Disappointed that my sing-a-long Disney VHS tapes
Didn’t have any sing-a-longs with Freddie Mercury or Pat Benatar
Who cares about Pinocchio when there was “Seven Seas of Rhye”
Why would I sing to Snow White when there was “Shadows of the Night”
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.