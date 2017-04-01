Reflections 2015: 24, Thai beer, and mango jelly.

I was so hungry for the nicotine, I was eating the

Secondhand smoke escaping from my mouth

I shook my head downward, to the south

Collecting thoughts, centering focus on the pavement

Why does it smell like piss

I need something with a little more carbonation

I crave the sharp cold tin foil fizz across my tongue and teeth —

Pausing, the door swings open – I’ll get some ice cream or mango jelly,

Maybe cook something like chicken, prepare a salad to feel less like a slacker

Standing outside of the door now. Oh, baby kittens rolling around and sneaking along

Street drains, I think I’ve gained more empty space in my brain and less room for

Pressure points, the “important things” that people rake down my neck like

Marriage or babies or relationships or having some kind of retirement plan

I forgot about the Thai beer can in my fridge – I’ll take it and pour one out for

All the loners like me who are still alone past 24.