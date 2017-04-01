The moon noticed me and
Combed my hair through the trees
Branches, crooked spindles twitching in a
Trembling breeze, I cup my face burning warm like
Chamomile tea sitting on my table with the sun shooting
Arms of heat around me and through the rain,
Bending colors across the sky, please tell me why
I always feel singled out by the moon —
Washing everything in shadows and silhouettes while my
Face and bare arms bloom into a lazy blue, yellow white
Car lights rush by, washing out the streets and reflecting in our eyes
Muting out the dark, but only for a vain moment, once the red turns green
The dark will regain its upper hand over all of us and throw a stained cape
Of stars over our heads and around our necks, spinning a web of clouds
Cradling the next day’s stormy mists, filled with resentment that will pour across
The oceans, punching fists into the sky – thunder pounding, my eyes ringing
With lightning, dots, and stars – I need to find shelter, but I have walked too far
So I’ll stand in this telephone booth near the bus stop and wait –
For the moon to turn around and push the clouds away
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.
Reflections 2015: Blooming Blue
