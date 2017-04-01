Reflections 2015: Blooming Blue

The moon noticed me and

Combed my hair through the trees

Branches, crooked spindles twitching in a

Trembling breeze, I cup my face burning warm like

Chamomile tea sitting on my table with the sun shooting

Arms of heat around me and through the rain,

Bending colors across the sky, please tell me why

I always feel singled out by the moon —

Washing everything in shadows and silhouettes while my

Face and bare arms bloom into a lazy blue, yellow white

Car lights rush by, washing out the streets and reflecting in our eyes

Muting out the dark, but only for a vain moment, once the red turns green

The dark will regain its upper hand over all of us and throw a stained cape

Of stars over our heads and around our necks, spinning a web of clouds

Cradling the next day’s stormy mists, filled with resentment that will pour across

The oceans, punching fists into the sky – thunder pounding, my eyes ringing

With lightning, dots, and stars – I need to find shelter, but I have walked too far

So I’ll stand in this telephone booth near the bus stop and wait –

For the moon to turn around and push the clouds away

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

Advertisements