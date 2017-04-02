Reflections 2015: el fantasma de una rosa

She folded in on herself
Enjoying the sun’s warmth one last time
Then she was raised to the lips
And the tips of noses of admirers who bought and sold her
For their aesthetic arrangements
To be inhaled, viewed, watered
Cut down, de-thorned, de-flawed, and stylized
In harmony with the others folded around her
Then thrown in the trash
But occasionally pressed in between pages
Snuggled next to pictures of smiles and a single vase with her
When she was in full bloom
__
title is Spanish for: “The ghost of a rose.”
____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.