Reflections 2015: el fantasma de una rosa

She folded in on herself

Enjoying the sun’s warmth one last time

Then she was raised to the lips

And the tips of noses of admirers who bought and sold her

For their aesthetic arrangements

To be inhaled, viewed, watered

Cut down, de-thorned, de-flawed, and stylized

In harmony with the others folded around her

Then thrown in the trash

But occasionally pressed in between pages

Snuggled next to pictures of smiles and a single vase with her

When she was in full bloom

__

title is Spanish for: “The ghost of a rose.”

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

Advertisements