Reflections 2015: the measurement of fractions

I’ll arrange my papers

Style my hair

Adjust my skirt length and

Master “the stare”

To look straight ahead

In order to avoid the glares

And lookups and lookdowns

And catcalls and careless

Smirks and smacking of lips

In sexual satisfaction,

Even if you were to subtract all of the

Rotten apples, not even a fraction of my

Faith would be restored, not until you

Remove the rankings, the lists, the weights,

The classifications, the molds, the expectations,

And all of the scores and points

That you think you’re entitled to measure me against

And deconstruct me from

You could not mean any more to me

When I feel I have to become lesser to succeed,

To mask my individuality and cover it with

Some appropriated identity

That is tailored to not offend society

But fuck you, fuck this, and fuck me

For letting it walk all over me