Reflections 2015: the measurement of fractions

I’ll arrange my papers
Style my hair
Adjust my skirt length and
Master “the stare”
To look straight ahead
In order to avoid the glares
And lookups and lookdowns
And catcalls and careless
Smirks and smacking of lips
In sexual satisfaction,
Even if you were to subtract all of the
Rotten apples, not even a fraction of my
Faith would be restored, not until you
Remove the rankings, the lists, the weights,
The classifications, the molds, the expectations,
And all of the scores and points
That you think you’re entitled to measure me against
And deconstruct me from
You could not mean any more to me
When I feel I have to become lesser to succeed,
To mask my individuality and cover it with
Some appropriated identity
That is tailored to not offend society
But fuck you, fuck this, and fuck me
For letting it walk all over me
____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.