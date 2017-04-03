That emotion
Strung up and pinned to the air
That hung between our faces
The pupils of our eyes clicking, focusing in
Asking while answering
But the words were out of place
And lost somewhere in that small space
I could have sworn you drew a rope for me to grasp
So you could pull me in
But the chattering of the people in the room grew louder
The noise erased the letters before they
Formed into anything at all, I’m now left standing
Retracing all of my thoughts for the smallest understanding
Of the last time that I will see you
____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.
Reflections 2015: i don’t know what you said
That emotion