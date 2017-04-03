Reflections 2015: i don’t know what you said

That emotion

Strung up and pinned to the air

That hung between our faces

The pupils of our eyes clicking, focusing in

Asking while answering

But the words were out of place

And lost somewhere in that small space

I could have sworn you drew a rope for me to grasp

So you could pull me in

But the chattering of the people in the room grew louder

The noise erased the letters before they

Formed into anything at all, I’m now left standing

Retracing all of my thoughts for the smallest understanding

Of the last time that I will see you

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

