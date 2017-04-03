Reflections 2015: the cycle, again

I laid my pen upon the book

That rested in my lap.

The sun Begins to rise, the night undone

The moon departs, and quickly took

The stars and left the morning dew

On flowers seen by very few

Because the world is sleeping in

The earth rotates again and again

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

Advertisements