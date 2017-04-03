Reflections 2015: the cycle, again

I laid my pen upon the book
That rested in my lap.
The sun Begins to rise, the night undone
The moon departs, and quickly took
The stars and left the morning dew
On flowers seen by very few
Because the world is sleeping in
The earth rotates again and again
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

