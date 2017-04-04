Reflections 2015: mmmm, tasty jealousy

you looked like the tastiest slice of bread

sitting there on a plate

i’ll be your strawberry jam so we

can make the other cupcakes jelly

since they overcompensate with their

frivolous hairdos and sugary sequins

don’t even get me started on those spicy slender churros

or donut holes who walk away from their significant others

leaving them incomplete

and ugh, did you hear about that vain tiered cake parading around town

when we all know the kolache is more beautiful on the inside than out

i could keep going but i know you can see

you, plain old slice of bread,

are the perfect fit for me