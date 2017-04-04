Reflections 2015: mmmm, tasty jealousy

you looked like the tastiest slice of bread
sitting there on a plate
i’ll be your strawberry jam so we
can make the other cupcakes jelly
since they overcompensate with their
frivolous hairdos and sugary sequins
don’t even get me started on those spicy slender churros
or donut holes who walk away from their significant others
leaving them incomplete
and ugh, did you hear about that vain tiered cake parading around town
when we all know the kolache is more beautiful on the inside than out
i could keep going but i know you can see
you, plain old slice of bread,
are the perfect fit for me
