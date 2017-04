sometimes, i want to reach in and

twist, stir up the ocean behind your eyes

add a little spark to your perspective

when i think it has run dry, but

then i realize with a sigh

the storm that broods within your mind

is not for me to capsize, it’s not for me to

determine if you’re standing

at low or high tide

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: acceptance

