i was born on the cusp, at the very edge of

some star fabric, and sometimes i realize that

i must have been born on the wrong side of it

and that maybe i’m not so clumsy after all,

maybe those times i stammer, trip over the air,

second guess my memory, or stare off into space,

it’s because everything in my world is just a few

moments off, either too early or too late

maybe my existence was slightly misplaced

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: cusp

