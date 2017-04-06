cigarette smokers, performing

shitty alchemy – replacing mental ailments

with remedies which can’t render

any sort of closure,

all those split ends on the edge of our

nerves and veins in the end must be exposed

suffering the pain as much as the peace we

strive to gain in a restless sleep, we rose up

into our dreams, filled with

smoke curling around the words we spoke

during the day,

letting them echo off the walls of our head

not listening at all, letting them have their

way with our bodies until the only call

we can answer, is to turn over in our sleep

and keep wrapped under blankets

letting our sadness rub our hearts raw

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: symptom

