you can’t really count my thoughts

with simple numbers, like 1, 2, 3 – they

can’t even be alphabetized, like A, B, C

they are more like a paint that has gripped a canvas,

holding it close, whispering to it a thousand words

i’ll show you something

beyond what you expect,

something a little less ordinary

you’ll see something that you’ve never heard –

i’ll show you the 1,001st word

_____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: ordinary

