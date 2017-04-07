of lead and paint

i tried to mix a perfect hue

that bled true of the pictures and

prose twirling in my head

but instead, i fed the bleak canvas

a sullen, sad lead from which i

attempted to raise from the dead

some sort of thread that i could

wind around my finger,

pulling tightly, but of course

you can’t really mend a frayed end

especially when whatever

was in the pocket of the mind,

refuses to come out or let anything in

or to let anyone find it, so it blends

into the shadows, absorbing the night

leaving me with writer’s block,

an artistic slump, staring

into the pallid face of a white canvas

wondering what could be said,

of the things turning in my head

_____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: denial

