of lead and paint

i tried to mix a perfect hue
that bled true of the pictures and
prose twirling in my head
but instead, i fed the bleak canvas
a sullen, sad lead from which i
attempted to raise from the dead
some sort of thread that i could
wind around my finger,
pulling tightly, but of course
you can’t really mend a frayed end
especially when whatever
was in the pocket of the mind,
refuses to come out or let anything in
or to let anyone find it, so it blends
into the shadows, absorbing the night
leaving me with writer’s block,
an artistic slump, staring
into the pallid face of a white canvas
wondering what could be said,
of the things turning in my head

_____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: denial

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s