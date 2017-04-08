horizons and boxes

of all of the doors that were open

i chose the window that was closed

because simply walking into another room

would not suffice – so when i had the chance,

i rose and flew through the curtains, passing

into the hot golden cord the Sun pulls tight

across the horizon when She settles down

and lets the Moon take His Crown –

i take flight, beyond the four walls – because

within the box we can only carry so much,

but outside of it, we can have so much more –

we can have it all

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: outlier

