horizons and boxes

of all of the doors that were open
i chose the window that was closed
because simply walking into another room
would not suffice – so when i had the chance,
i rose and flew through the curtains, passing
into the hot golden cord the Sun pulls tight
across the horizon when She settles down
and lets the Moon take His Crown –
i take flight, beyond the four walls – because
within the box we can only carry so much,
but outside of it, we can have so much more –
we can have it all
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: outlier
