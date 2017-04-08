i could spread them, show you

your world by illuminating them with my

lips, let your fingertips grip

and reveal the element of your desire,

soft as air or as bold as fire,

and when they don’t quite align

with your heart’s intent, you can just

simply sit back and call me a liar

to your heart’s content, dismiss the

words that took out everything inside of you

and drowned them in light, pretend you

never heard them, never found them,

out of mind, out of sight

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: meaningless

