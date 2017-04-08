i could spread them, show you
your world by illuminating them with my
lips, let your fingertips grip
and reveal the element of your desire,
soft as air or as bold as fire,
and when they don’t quite align
with your heart’s intent, you can just
simply sit back and call me a liar
to your heart’s content, dismiss the
words that took out everything inside of you
and drowned them in light, pretend you
never heard them, never found them,
out of mind, out of sight
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: meaningless
