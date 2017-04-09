edges of cliffs

we can’t live off of them forever
we can’t carry them in our pockets
take them out, dust them off,
we can’t keep our smiles for them forever
sometimes they’ll be hidden behind
sad eyes, we’ll lean against fence posts
or brick walls and wonder, if they
listen for when our hearts call out for them
or if after that fall we take from the cliff
after we reach the edge of life’s end, if death
fully disconnects us from one another within
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: symbiosis
