edges of cliffs

we can’t live off of them forever

we can’t carry them in our pockets

take them out, dust them off,

we can’t keep our smiles for them forever

sometimes they’ll be hidden behind

sad eyes, we’ll lean against fence posts

or brick walls and wonder, if they

listen for when our hearts call out for them

or if after that fall we take from the cliff

after we reach the edge of life’s end, if death

fully disconnects us from one another within

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: symbiosis

