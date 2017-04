ask someone if their

injuries have fully healed

wait for the answer

as it will reveal a truth

about the pain they have faced

in life – is the wound a cut

or is it a broken heart

or was it the final breath

of a loved one, departed

or the unknown feeling of

whether or not existence

has significance or is

a whirlwind of vanity

filled with scratches and bruises

we struggle to heal

from and be released

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: heal

