i don’t think anything can come between

myself and the pillow upon which i’ve

stacked so many dreams and also

so many sad, ripped seams of fleeting

thoughts that were caught up, strung

up – tied up in the lies my nightmares

preached as truth – they would whisper

them across rooftops in the night

without the slightest care of whether i

were strong enough to fight or not,

especially if i were still too young, not

yet old enough to have been taught –

once i open my eyes in the morning

i would realize they were all but dead –

the shadows which seem steadfast

and untiring in their pursuit to undo

every last thread of my being, every

last strand of hope in my head

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: tenacious

Advertisements