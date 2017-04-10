i can’t turn it on, because when i do
i lose myself in the music that
you wrote and let slip from your lips
the instruments grip the notes
that press their fingertips on the
piano keys, bringing up a melody
of memories caught in the orchestra of
time, overwhelmed by the passage of
everything lost in the corners of my
mind, i feel my heart unwind as
it aches for just one more hint of
your reality, before you left me,
before you slipped into
the divine, now sleeping on the soft
purple sheets folded between
night and the first lights of morning
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: purple
Advertisements