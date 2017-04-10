i can’t turn it on, because when i do

i lose myself in the music that

you wrote and let slip from your lips

the instruments grip the notes

that press their fingertips on the

piano keys, bringing up a melody

of memories caught in the orchestra of

time, overwhelmed by the passage of

everything lost in the corners of my

mind, i feel my heart unwind as

it aches for just one more hint of

your reality, before you left me,

before you slipped into

the divine, now sleeping on the soft

purple sheets folded between

night and the first lights of morning

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: purple

